EASLEY — Mrs. Dale M. Klabonski Finneran, 67, of Easley, loving wife of the late Peter M. Finneran, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Mrs. Finneran was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 26, 1949, to the late Joseph and Adele Egliskis Klabonski. She was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Luke in Easley for nine years. She enjoyed daily viewing of the Hallmark Channel, a good day of shopping, and was infamous for her long telephone conversations with family and friends.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Peter, of 49 years, Mrs. Finneran was preceded in death by her brother, David Klabonski.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kelly Gallo (James) of Oxford, N.J., and Janene Finneran of Pendleton, S.C.; sister, Alice Sharkey (Michael) of Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; brother, Leonard Klabonski (Valerie) of Effort, Pa.; grandchildren, Kayla Gallo and Shannon Gallo; and special friend, Tammy Taylor of Pendleton, S.C.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home –Powdersville Road, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley with Father Bart Leon officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted and the family are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road.