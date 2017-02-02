Area sports announcements

Baseball, softball sign-ups

PICKENS – Registration for baseball and softball will be taken through Feb. 24 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Age divisions will include Instructional (coed, age 4), Tee Ball/Coaches Pitch (coed, ages 5 and 6), Pitching Machine (coed, ages 7 and 8); Boys Baseball Minors (ages 9 and 10), Boys Baseball O-Zone (ages 11 and 12), Boys for ages 13 and 14, and Majors for ages 15 through 19.

Girls softball divisions will include Darlings for ages 7 and 8, Angels for ages 9 and 10, Ponytails for ages 11 and 12, and Belles for ages 13 to 15.

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division. The registration fee of $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out of city residents provides a jersey and cap for each player.

A League Age Transition will occur for Tee Ball, Pitching Machine and Baseball. The current May 1 cutoff date will not change for league age 6 through 12 players born between May 2004 and May 1, 2010 for the 2017 season through the 2023 season.

In 2017, League Age 5 and Under players will use the Sept. 1 age determination date and each year thereafter. Birthdate for girls’ softball is their age as of Dec. 31, 2016. Birth certificates are required at registration.

If you are interested in coaching or need additional information, call the Recreation Department at 864-878-2296.

