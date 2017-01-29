Area sports announcements

Spring volleyball

EASLEY — The Easley Parks and Recreation Department will take registrations for the 2017 volleyball program through Jan. 31. The season runs March to May.

The fee for registration is $60 for those who live in the city and $80 for those who live outside of the city. Youth must be between the ages of 7 and 14 as of Sept. 1, 2016.

Divisions will be 9U for those who are 7-, 8- and 9-years-old; 12U for those who are 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds and 14U for those who are 13- and 14-years-old.

Register online at ww.easleyrec.com or in person at the Larry Bagwell Gym.

Flag football

EASLEY — The Easley Parks and Recreation Department will take registrations for the 2017 flag football program through Jan. 31.

The fee for registration is $60 for those who live in the city and $80 for those who live outside of the city. Youth must be between the ages of 7 and 14 as of May 1, 2017.

Age divisions will be 8U (ages 7 and 8), 10U (ages 9 and 10), 12U (ages 11 and 12) and 14U (ages 13 and 14).

Evaluations will be held the week of Feb. 27, practices will begin the week of March 6 and regular season games begin the week of March 27. Practices will begin the week of March 6.

Register online at ww.easleyrec.com or in person at the Larry Bagwell Gym.

Baseball, softball sign-ups

PICKENS – Registration for baseball and softball will be taken from Jan. 30 through Feb. 24 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Age divisions will include Instructional (coed, age 4), Tee Ball/Coaches Pitch (coed, ages 5 and 6), Pitching Machine (coed, ages 7 and 8); Boys Baseball Minors (ages 9 and 10), Boys Baseball O-Zone (ages 11 and 12), Boys for ages 13 and 14, and Majors for ages 15 through 19.

Girls softball divisions will include Darlings for ages 7 and 8, Angels for ages 9 and 10, Ponytails for ages 11 and 12, and Belles for ages 13 to 15.

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division. The registration fee of $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out of city residents provides a jersey and cap for each player.

A League Age Transition will occur for Tee Ball, Pitching Machine and Baseball. The current May 1 cutoff date will not change for league age 6 through 12 players born between May 2004 and May 1, 2010 for the 2017 season through the 2023 season.

In 2017, League Age 5 and Under players will use the Sept. 1 age determination date and each year thereafter. Birthdate for girls’ softball is their age as of Dec. 31, 2016. Birth certificates are required at registration.

If you are interested in coaching or need additional information, call the Recreation Department at 864-878-2296.

We encourage the submission of announcements for sports-related events such as registrations, camps, field days, etc., for publication. Items can be submitted in writing to 714 S. Pendleton St., Suite D; via fax to 864-855-6825; or via email at EASnews@civitasmedia.com. Call 864-855-0355 for more information.