Still a need for the draft?

Although conscription of soldiers has been a part of American history dating to the Civil War, the Selective Service and Training Act of 1940, better known as “the Draft,” didn’t come into being until FDR created it as an independent agency operating within the Department of Defense.

The original law was written a little differently then the version on the books today, it required all men ages 21-35 to register and — if picked by national lottery — serve no less than one year.

Amendments to the law in the years to come would alter required time served, ages of those to register and limit disqualifications from service.

During WWII, more than 10 million men were drafted, making up over half of the deployed American force, according to the National WWII Museum. In Vietnam, 2.2 million men were called up and shipped off.

Since then, the draft has been essentially placed on the back burner or American politics. Men still have to register, but it is viewed mainly as a formality — just another form to fill out.

Last June the Selective Service was once again thrust into the spotlight as a bill requiring women to register for the draft was passed through the U.S. Senate attached to a $605 billion defense spending bill.

The issue was eventually shelved in favor of “further study” and was essentially killed when the bill was passed without the measure late December.

Women have always been exempt from registering for the draft — most recently in the Rostker v. Goldberg decision of 1981 when the Supreme Court decided since women were restricted from combat, there would be no need for their services in the event of a draft.

But that’s all changed.

In December 2015, Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the combat exclusionary rule for women.

In brief, military jobs, including previously restricted ones, were opened to all women in the military who qualified.

Many have since argued Carter’s action, in turn, removed the Supreme Court’s justification for excluding women from Selective Service.

But the real question Americans should be asking themselves is not whether or not women should have to register for the draft — it’s whether or not we should continue to have a draft at all.

As long as we have had conscription, there have been objections to it. The Madison administration tried to institute a draft during the War of 1812.

They failed.

In 1814, Senator Daniel Webster made a scathing speech of the practice of conscription stating: “Where is it written in the constitution, in what article or section is it contained, that you may take children from their parents, and parents from their children, and compel them to fight battles of any war, in which the folly or the wickedness of government may engage it? Under what concealment has this power lain hidden, which now for the first time comes forth, with a tremendous and baleful aspect, to trample down and destroy the dearest rights of personal liberty?”

Is it unpatriotic to call for the end of Selective Service? Maybe. But one could argue that a military made up of all volunteers is more likely to be better motivated, better trained and more efficient than someone forced into military service — an army of professional soldiers versus amateurs.

On the other hand, many view registering for the draft as sort of a price of admission — if you want to be an American, you must be willing to fight for her if called.