Don’t be afraid to sound the alarm

The day after the inauguration of our nation’s 45th president, the largest protest in American history took place.

An estimated 3.7 million Americans took part in the Women’s March but, in what may have been an even more impressive showing of solidarity, hundreds of thousands of people around the world joined in.

Men and women in cities, countries and every continent on the globe marched. For real, there was a scientist in Antarctica who donned a pink hat, held up a sign and “selfied” her distaste for the election results on Twitter for everyone to see.

Literally, the world protested the swearing in of Donald Trump.

After the march, as the thousands of photographs began circulating on social media and the news coverage came rolling in, there was one message proclaimed that was deeply disturbing: “You don’t march for me.”

Thousands of women — mostly hailing from impoverished Southern states — were up in arms about how the protest was disrespectful, unnecessary and not reflective of their views. And you know what? You have every right to feel that way — thanks to the thousands of marchers who came before you.

You’re welcome.

Now, every time you — as women — voice your opinion on democracy, or how the marchers should “get a job” or that abortion is “murder,” know that you are only able to do so because of women who marched — for you — years ago.

Every morning that you drive to your job to provide for your family, you are doing so because of women who marched — for you — years ago and each time you open a bank account or apply for a credit card or (gasp!) have the audacity to make an independent financial decision (without the permission of your husband or father) you are doing so because of women who marched — for you — years ago.

You see, every time you decide to enter a voting booth to choose a candidate — whether it be a Republican or a Democrat — you are able to do so because of women who marched — for you — years ago.

Protests have value, protests elicit change and protests are a cornerstone of free will in this country. It is not only our right to protest the government, it could be argued it is our responsibility.

And lately, these protests are more important than ever.

Now if you think that we at The Sentinel-Progress are unaware that the vast majority of our readership voted for the Republican candidate, you’re wrong. We know our distribution, we know our demographics. Here’s why that won’t change a thing: Facts know no party lines.

This is not about “red,” this is not about “blue.”

Facts cut deeper than party lines. Facts are the ultimate truth. Facts are red, white and blue — after all, there’s no spinning truth, it is what it is. There is no such thing as “alternative facts.”

The media has always had an essential role in keeping the government in check by holding policy makers accountable for their decisions that affect the nation as a whole.

An administration who conducts itself out of the eye of the public is an administration to be wary of. But an administration who places gag orders on federal agencies, threatens to expel reporters from the White House and who regularly attempts to silence or discredit reporting agencies is no longer an administration. It’s a regime.

Park rangers resorting to “going rogue” on Twitter to release climate change facts in defiance of the federal government is not a stunt — it’s a red flag.

The commander in chief saying he wants to limit journalists’ access to the White House press briefing room in the West Wing (and pick and choose which agencies will be permitted) isn’t “business as usual” — it’s a red flag.

But Steve Bannon, a senior advisor to the president, calling the media “the opposition party” and saying it should “keep its mouth shut” is more than a red flag.

It’s a blaring alarm.

The media will never “keep its mouth shut.” To do so would be a discredit to the American people.

There is an old adage that states an informed public is a dangerous public — but it is only dangerous to those who would oppress its people.

Be dangerous. Be informed. Make your decisions accordingly and if you see injustice, raise your flag, sound your alarm and say something.