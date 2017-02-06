Reclaiming my childhood!

Every adult remembers that one toy from their childhood that they wanted, pleaded their parents for, begged and attempted to bribe for — but never got.

For me, that toy — the one that got away — was a Skip It.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the toy, it was a flexible plastic pole with a ball on one end a hoop on the other. The idea was that you slipped your foot through the hoop and swung the ball, hopping over it with your other foot. Think hoola hooping for the ankles.

On the ball was a little counter that kept track of how many “skips” you managed in a row.

It was a completely 80’s thing, and I was hooked.

They came in various colors, all my friends had one and at the time it was the most important thing in the world to me. I think I was 8 …

Anyway, as parents do sometimes, my mom said no.

I don’t know if it was too expensive, or if I was being punished for something or if I already had a garage full of toys and my mom just decided to draw the line and say enough is enough. I honestly don’t remember. Regardless, the Skip It never happened and I was crushed.

Because I’ve never been one to take things lying down, I decided to get crafty. If I couldn’t have one, then well damn it, I’d make one.

So, channeling all of my 8-year-old ingenuity, I took a piece of yarn, made a loop on one end and tied a rock from our driveway to the other — I swear I’m not making this up.

Did it work?

Of course it didn’t work.

On the rare occasions when I could get the “hoop” to swing properly, the rock would invariably come flinging off — like a bola — dinging my parent’s car or coming dangerously close to friend’s eyes and house windows. But more often than not, the string would just end up wrapping around my leg with the rock smacking me in the shin.

The neighbors must have thought I was pathetic.

Recently — don’t ask me why — I was speaking with my friend Kim and the Skip It somehow came up. I told her the story behind it and expressed my (apparently) continued frustration at never having one — despite the fact I am now 35-years-old. As it turns out, for her, the toy that never happened was a Power Wheel.

Then, this morning, a miracle: Kim texted me a picture of a Skip It.

She was shopping in the toy section at Walmart and there they were, in all their glory.

Apparently not only were my beloved Skip Its still being produced — they only cost $6 bucks. SCORE!

She promised to buy it for me and bring it with her when she comes over to my son’s birthday party tomorrow — if I let her take a turn.

Agreed.

He’s hoping it works better than my string with a rock.

http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_044-1.jpg

Strickly Speaking Kasie Strickland

Kasie Strickland is a staff writer for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@civitasmedia.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s opinion.

Kasie Strickland is a staff writer for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@civitasmedia.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s opinion.