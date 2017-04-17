Mount Pisgah Baptist breaks ground on new building

EASLEY — Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 101 Pisgah Road in Easley, held a groundbreaking ceremony on March 26 for a new sanctuary/worship center.
Leading the ceremony was the church’s pastor, Rev. Chad Campbell. During the morning service, a video was shown highlighting the church’s building projects through the years.
Mount Pisgah was founded in 1791 at the same location with 10 members. Campbell is the church’s 51st full-time minister.
The building will be next to the present Children’s Building and will be connected by a courtyard and hallway. It will seat 1,000 people in semicircular stadium seating mode. Plans include a state-of-the-art audio visual system and a choir loft that will seat 75.
The architect is David McAbee and the construction company is Durham-Greene. Greg Thompson is chairman of the Building Committee and Brady Freeman is chairman of the Deacon Board. The project manager from Durham-Greene, David Bowen, expects the building to be completed by July 2018.