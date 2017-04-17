Mount Pisgah Baptist breaks ground on new building

EASLEY — Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 101 Pisgah Road in Easley, held a groundbreaking ceremony on March 26 for a new sanctuary/worship center.

Leading the ceremony was the church’s pastor, Rev. Chad Campbell. During the morning service, a video was shown highlighting the church’s building projects through the years.

Mount Pisgah was founded in 1791 at the same location with 10 members. Campbell is the church’s 51st full-time minister.

The building will be next to the present Children’s Building and will be connected by a courtyard and hallway. It will seat 1,000 people in semicircular stadium seating mode. Plans include a state-of-the-art audio visual system and a choir loft that will seat 75.

The architect is David McAbee and the construction company is Durham-Greene. Greg Thompson is chairman of the Building Committee and Brady Freeman is chairman of the Deacon Board. The project manager from Durham-Greene, David Bowen, expects the building to be completed by July 2018.

Building Committee members are, from the left, Greg Thompson, Sam Young, Pat Dickson, Sid Freeman, the Rev. Chad Campbell, Bob Merritt, Charles Lindley, Brady Freeman and Jim Merck. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_mtpisgahground.jpg Building Committee members are, from the left, Greg Thompson, Sam Young, Pat Dickson, Sid Freeman, the Rev. Chad Campbell, Bob Merritt, Charles Lindley, Brady Freeman and Jim Merck. Courtesy photo