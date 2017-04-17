Tri-County hosting free back to work seminar April 27

ANDERSON — Begin the next step of your job search with a free 7 Smart Strategies for 50+ Jobseekers workshop April 27 at the Tri-County Technical College Anderson QuickJobs Center.

The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 512 Michelin Blvd. across the street from the Tri-County Technical College Anderson Campus.

Tri-County’s BACK TO WORK 50+ team can help individuals update job search strategies, practice for interviewing and networking and assist with enrollment in training programs that employers value.

Participants will learn about the 7 Smart Strategies needed to get back into the workforce, will have the opportunity to apply for the BACK TO WORK 50+ Coaching and Training Program and will receive a free job search guide.

To register or to learn more, call toll-free 1- (855) 850–2525.