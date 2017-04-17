Pinwheels for hope

PICKENS COUNTY — Every year, in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, blue pinwheels are planted across the country as part of Prevent Child Abuse America’s “Pinwheels of Prevention” campaign.

The program was first introduced in 2008 to draw attention to the plight of thousands of abused children and to let others know that help is available.

“What our research showed and what our experiences since then have borne out, is that people respond to the pinwheel,” said a spokesperson for PCA. “By its very nature, the pinwheel connotes whimsy and childlike notions. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children.”

Drawing attention is exactly what S.C. needs as the rates of child abuse and neglect reported in the state have continued to rise.

According to State office data from the S.C. Department of Social Services, the total number of founded investigations for child abuse and neglect was 10,173 in 2015 — up from 5,800 just three years prior.

In 2016, Pickens County had 269 abuse or neglect cases, an all-time high.

But there are resources available.

The Parenting Place, located on Highway 8 between Easley and Pickens, has been dedicated to serving parents in the Upstate and providing resources, support and parental education since being founded in 1991.

Additionally, if you see or suspect abuse or neglect, you can contact the Pickens office for the Department of Social Services at 864-898-5810.

DSS caseworkers assess all reports of child abuse and or neglect to determine their validity before acting. Such investigations include determining whether the child is “at risk” of being abused or neglected and determining the family’s need for support services.

For more information concerning DSS, visit www.dss.sc.gov.

If you feel personally inspired to plant your own pinwheel garden, they can be picked up at many local advocacy centers, including The Parenting Place.

By Kasie Strickland [email protected]

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

