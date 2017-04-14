AnMed Health Cannon to hold Relay for Life art auction

PICKENS — AnMed Health Cannon will hold a silent auction fundraiser for the 2017 Pickens County Relay for Life from April 17 through April 21.

AnMed Health Cannon staff, local community artists, and businesses have donated for this year’s auction. Unique artwork this year includes pen and ink drawings, watercolor, acrylics, and much more.

The silent auction will be held in the Acker Classroom, located in the Outpatient Service area. Bidding will begin the morning April 17 and close at noon April 21. Winning bidders will be able to pick up their pieces that afternoon. Bidders do not need to be present to win.

The community is invited to come view the artwork and take part in the bidding in support of the Relay for Life.

The 2017 Relay for Life will be held at Easley High School on April 29. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the football stadium.