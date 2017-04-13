KeyMark doubling plant size

PICKENS COUNTY — In a recent announcement held at the Pickens County Commerce park, KeyMark, a provider of enterprise information management software solutions, revealed expansion plans that will more than double the size of their facility.

KeyMark’s new headquarters is planned to take up nearly 22,500 square feet of space in the Commerce Park with the new building situated on around eight acres of land that is currently home to the company’s office headquarters.

The new facility will enable KeyMark to expand its operations by providing additional space for KeyMark’s growing employee base, a spokesperson said.

“This expansion will allow us to enlarge our national footprint while keeping our roots right here in Pickens County and the Upstate,” said KeyMark CEO Jim Wanner. “We are committed to this area and look forward to further growth right here at home.”

In addition to the expansion, it was also announced the company was launching two new student programs, an internship program and a scholarship program.

“(The internship) will enable qualifying college juniors and seniors to begin working at KeyMark as a part-time, paid intern,” said Wanner.

The program allows for transition to a full-time, paid position upon graduation.

The new KeyMark Scholarship fund will provide 10 qualifying Clemson University School of Computing students from Pickens, Anderson, Greenville and Oconee counties the opportunity to receive a $1,000 annual scholarship, he said.

“There is a talented workforce and supportive business environment in the Upstate,” said Wanner. “It’s important to do all we can to help grow the talent right here in our own backyard.”

KeyMark currently has over 115 employees over 13 states and Canada and has experienced a steady growth since it was founded in 1996.

Approximately 50 people work out of KeyMark’s South Carolina headquarters, with executives expecting that number to grow with the opening of the new corporate headquarters in the Commerce Park.

“We are super excited about what’s happening right here in Pickens County,” said County Council Chairman Roy Costner. “You could be anywhere else in the world, but you choose to be here because of the quality. We love where we live, work and play.”

KeyMark’s new headquarters is planned to take up nearly 22,500 square feet of space in the Commerce Park with the new building situated on around eight acres of land that is currently home to KeyMark’s office headquarters. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_009.jpg KeyMark’s new headquarters is planned to take up nearly 22,500 square feet of space in the Commerce Park with the new building situated on around eight acres of land that is currently home to KeyMark’s office headquarters. Britt Wyatt | The Sentinel-Progress CEO Jim Wanner announced an expansion of KeyMark’s company headquarters at the Commerce Park in Pickens County. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_035.jpg CEO Jim Wanner announced an expansion of KeyMark’s company headquarters at the Commerce Park in Pickens County. Britt Wyatt | The Sentinel-Progress In a recent announcement held at the Pickens County Commerce park, KeyMark — a provider of enterprise information management software solutions — revealed expansion plans that will more than double the size of their facility. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_keymark1.jpg In a recent announcement held at the Pickens County Commerce park, KeyMark — a provider of enterprise information management software solutions — revealed expansion plans that will more than double the size of their facility. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland [email protected]

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.