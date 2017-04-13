S.C. Botanical Garden announces spring concert series lineup

CLEMSON — The South Carolina Botanical Garden has set the lineup of artists for its annual spring concert series.

Artists will perform on Friday evenings in the Garden’s amphitheater. There are seats in the amphitheater, but visitors can bring blankets or stadium chairs. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. They also can bring picnic dinners.

Admission is free (a $5 donation is suggested) and drinks will be available for purchase. Go to www.clemson.edu/scbg/events or call 864-656-3405 for more information.

This year’s lineup includes:

Radio Rebellion — April 14

Radio Rebellion is a group of two local bands coming together as one (Radio-Rebellion) Lead singer-rhythm guitar and front man is Brian Glenn from the Tailgate Homeboys. Lead singer-guitarist and song writer is David Tilley from the David Tilley Project Band. Chris Karr, one of the Southeast’s most energetic drummers who is known for his creativity and pocket style drumming, is the backbone of the band, while the bass player is Glenn Pace.

Angela Easterling — April 21

Angela Easterling is a country/folk/alternative singer-songwriter who lives with her partner and their two young sons on the South Carolina farm that has been in her family since 1791. She is a three-time Kerrville New Folk Finalist, a Telluride Troubadour Finalist and a two-time Wildflower Performing Songwriter Finalist. Her most recent release, 2015’s “Common Law Wife,” went all the way to No. 1 on the Roots Music Report Americana Country Airplay Chart and remained in the Top 5 on that chart for nearly two months. It closed out the year at No. 12 on the Top 100 albums.

Tropical Island Players — April 28

The Tropical Island Players’ performance is action-packed and audience-oriented. It includes an island-flavored/Harry Belafonte-style repertoire, seasoned with the band’s own unique jazz licks and topped off with a touch of beach music.

Blackwater Social — May 5

Blackwater Social is one of the Upstate’s up-and-coming bands, specializing in the sounds of Southern rock and blues.