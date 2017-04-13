Hagood Mauldin House open for tours this weekend

PICKENS — The Pickens County Historical Society extends an invitation to visit The Hagood Mauldin House for tours and annual yard sale April 15.

This historic home was built in the 1850’s in the town of Pickens Court House on the west bank of the Keowee River. The home was dismantled and moved to the present site in 1868 when the Pickens District was divided into Pickens and Oconee counties.

Furnished with period antiques and exquisite artwork, Hagood Mauldin House is open the third Saturday of each month beginning April 15 through October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are $5 for adults and $1 for children and students 18 and under.

Private tours can be arranged by calling 864-421-4771. Parking is available at Legacy Square.