Private club smoking ban passes 1st reading

EASLEY — When the city of Easley went smoke free several years ago, there was one loophole left open: private clubs.

But now, smokers might find themselves with one less place to light up as city officials passed the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit puffing in any enclosed business — private or not.

“We’ve had some complaints from employees in these types of clubs,” said Easley City Councilman Terry Moore. “Second hand smoke is still a problem and they shouldn’t have to be subjected to that.”

Moore said of the half-dozen or so private clubs in the city, letters requesting the ban had been received from three of them.

The ban would effectively put an end to smoking in all the private clubs in Easley if it passes all three readings.

As of now, it’s one down, two to go.

On Monday, the first reading passed unanimously, with the mayor and all six councilmen seemingly in favor although there was discussion of wanting some public input before proceeding with a second reading.

“What’s the point in having a ‘private’ club if the city can still regulate what you can and can’t do there?” argued Tim Conway of Easley after the meeting. “You already can’t smoke in bars and restaurants, or pool halls or bowling alleys — this is ridiculous. There’s only like six private clubs in Easley — and they went private so their customers could still smoke.”

Conway said a bar was hardly “a family place” anyway and called the ordinance “prejudicial.”

“You know, smoking is legal. If they don’t want to be around it, they should go somewhere else — hell, they can go anywhere else ‘cause everywhere else is already smoke free. But no, it’s not enough — they want to take these last few places away too.”

He also said it was unfair to business owners who were having the business-making decisions taken out of their hands.

It’s a situation Moore said he’d just assume avoid.

“It’s really a no-win scenario for the city,” he said. “If we pass it, we’re against the smokers and infringing on their rights. If we don’t pass it, then the city is ‘promoting’ smoking. You just can’t win.”

Second reading of the ordinance is expected at next month’s regular council meeting.

