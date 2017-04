PICKENS — Cannon Memorial Auxiliary is looking for former members of the Auxiliary to attend the 50th anniversary celebration on May 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WYFF personality Brennan McDavid will emcee the celebration at AnMed Health Cannon. Former volunteers are asked to help celebrate 50 years of service to AnMed Health Cannon. All former Auxiliary volunteers are invited to attend.

Call Lib Cowan at 878-9999 or Frances Wannamaker at 918-5208 for more information.