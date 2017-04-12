Attempted break in turns into drug case

DACUSVILLE — An early morning shooting developed into two cases for the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office when, after responding to a victim’s 911 call, deputies discovered what appeared to be a grow house.

According to PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe, authorities were sent to Earls Bridge Road in Dacusville around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, after a call from a 31-year-old homeowner said someone may have attempted to break into the residence 40 minutes prior.

“Moments after hearing a loud noise at a rear door, the homeowner was walking through the residence in response to the noise when two rounds from a small caliber weapon were discharged through the front door,” said Hashe. “The man inside the residence received a superficial wound to the back of the arm and a second injury to his side.”

Hashe said no one else was inside the home when the incident occurred and the homeowner never saw who did it, or how many there were.

“The victim was treated and released from a local hospital,” he said, although it has not been confirmed whether the two injuries were from shrapnel or debris from the door — or fragments from one of the fired projectiles.

But here’s where the case took an odd turn.

While on scene and in the course of their investigation, detectives found a room inside the residence that had been converted for “the sole purpose of manufacturing marijuana” — a grow room.

“Growing equipment and marijuana plants ranging as high as approximately four feet were seized from the property,” said Hashe.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attempted break-in and shooting is still ongoing but now, the homeowner, whose name has not yet been released, is being interviewed by detectives regarding the manufacturing of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

By Kasie Strickland [email protected]

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

