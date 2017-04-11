Making Central a disc golf destination

CENTRAL – Few might realize that the town of Central is home to a major disc golf destination.

Grand Central Station is a course situated on more than 30 acres that has gained recognition in national disc golf circles and is featured on DGCoursereview, a top website for the sport.

Part of disc golf’s appeal, according to Bryan Schaupp, vice president of the Upstate Disc Golf Club, is affordability. Not only is the equipment inexpensive (you can find a starter set for as little as $25), but considering upwards of two hours spent playing a round of disc golf, compared to a four-hour round of golf, disc golf fits into more budgets and schedules.

Schaupp, who attended Southern Wesleyan University and is a local locksmith, got introduced to the sport while spending some family time over the holidays.

“I had a friend who had a box of old discs to use. My brothers and I and my dad all went out and tried it,” Schaupp said. “Everybody enjoyed it, but I loved it and couldn’t wait to get back out there and try it again. Just like everything else, once you start developing a skill, you get addicted to it.”

In 2011, Schaupp approached the town of Central, which had just purchased 28 acres of land for a future recreation complex, asking them if the land could be used for disc golf until the complex could be built.

According to Town of Central Assistant Administrator Tom Cloer, the town secured county and state grants and, with the help of Schaupp and a team of volunteers, built the course, which opened in May of 2012. Southern Wesleyan University donated funds for signage on the course and they continue to contribute to Huk Central, a major pro-am tournament hosted at Grand Central Station (“Huk” is a term for throwing a disc). The course has hosted qualifiers for the U.S. Disc Golf Championship, South Carolina doubles championships and South Carolina juniors championship.

Huk Central will return May 6 and 7 to Grand Central Station.

Cloer says that the town acquired an additional seven acres, allowing room for the disc golf course and a new ball complex. New improved concrete tee pads were recently installed and Schaupp says the course will soon get five new holes. The landscape is varied, including tree-lined fairways and wide open grassy areas, as well as creeks and elevation changes to add interest. Also on site is an observation tower and picnic area.

“It’s a challenging advanced course, but it’s a fun pro course. It’s not an easy pro course but it’s enjoyable. It’s not nail-biting hard, but it’s definitely not for beginners,” Schaupp said. He estimates that more than a hundred people visit the course on a good day. In addition to avid disc golfers visiting the course, there are walkers and others riding bicycles.

“I’ve seen four generations play – from an 80-year old to a six year old. They’re not keeping score; they’ve all got one disc apiece; they’re throwing it into the trees, over and over again and having a blast,” Schaupp said. “I think that’s what’s made the town buy into it so much. It’s the only sport I’ve seen that is really a community sport. It’s free – that’s what makes it community friendly and there’s no skill requirement, so that makes it community friendly.”

The course is located at 270 Sanders Rd. in Central. Details about the course and directions can be found on Central’s website.

A local disc golfer plays the course at Grand Central Station in Central. The course was designed by Bryan Schaupp, who attended Southern Wesleyan University. Grand Central Station was created in collaboration with the town of Central. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_swudiscgolf.jpg A local disc golfer plays the course at Grand Central Station in Central. The course was designed by Bryan Schaupp, who attended Southern Wesleyan University. Grand Central Station was created in collaboration with the town of Central. Courtesy photo