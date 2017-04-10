South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair winners announced

CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan University hosted the S.C. Region 1 Science Fair March 10, featuring projects presented by 118 students in grades 3-12 from Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Greenville, Greenwood, Oconee and Pickens Counties.

In keeping with the University’s core value of “contagious generosity,” Southern Wesleyan has been proud to partner with the region’s teachers and parents to further STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.

The fair provides an opportunity for all students who are interested in science and technology to pursue their personal areas of interest and display their research as a presentation in a public competitive forum.

Students were provided the chance to compete for cash awards and other prizes. All students in attendance received a Certificate of Merit from the South Carolina Academy of Science, a t-shirt, and collection of coupons from area businesses.

This year’s High school winner is eligible to continue in competition for the Stockholm Junior Water Award at the Water Environmental Association of South Carolina meeting this summer.

Southern Wesleyan University faculty, staff and students volunteered in a variety of capacities to allow the event to operate. Employees of Duke Energy, Hill Electric Company, Clemson University and Southern Wesleyan University judged the students’ entries. Southern Wesleyan Science Club members also gave demonstrations of various science concepts in breakout sessions across the Central campus.

The South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair sponsors include Founders Federal Credit Union and ServPro of South Greenville County and ServPro of Pickens County.

2017 Winners

Elementary Biological Science

Third place – Kylie Willis, Mount Lebanon Elementary School – Ladybug vs. Pesticides

Second place – Aubrey Stewart, Six Mile Elementary School – Born to Sniff

First place – Brenden Smith, Northside Elementary School – Garbage to Gas

Elementary Chemistry

Third place – Dani Smith, Clemson Elementary – Floating Letters

Second place – Cassidy Riggins, Six Mile Elementary, Bubble Gum War

First place – Davis Dial, Keowee Elementary School, Pop-Pop

Elementary Physical Science

Third place – Emma Trotter, Six Mile Elementary – Dodging the Draft

Second place – Brecken Alexander, Northside Elementary – That’s Shocking

First place – Sarah Mitchem, Keowee Elementary School – Flat Tires

Elementary Team Division

Third place – Hadley & Caroline Kittle Mederios, Clemson Elementary School – All Hands IN

Second place – Rylee Hamby & Jillian Johnson, Northside Elementary School – Hamster Mania

First place – Ally Moore & Emma Elliot, Northside Elementary School – Brand Balooza

Sixth-Grade

Third place – Brianna Burrafato, Sanders Middle School – Put it on the back burner

Second place – Liam Chandler, RC Edwards Middle School – It’s Antibodies Guess

First place – Tyler Crownover, RC Edwards Middle School – Which Length Bilge Keel Best Stabilizes a Boat?

Seventh-Grade

Third place – Carolin Justus, RC Edwards Middle School – Effect of Temperature on Enzymes

Second place – Hisham Dimashkieh, RC Edwards Middle School – Can Nanotechnology Help Clean Up Disasterous Oil Spills?

First place – Ben Lewis, George Washington Academy – Longer Lasting Bubbles

Eighth-Grade Biological Science

Third place – William Wilson, Wilson Homeschool – You are what you eat

Second place – Sarah Mullinax – Mullinax Classical Academy – Distracting the brain – is it possible?

First place – Lacey Boozer, Sanders Middle School – Growing at Light Speed

Eighth-Grade Physical Science

Third place – Robert Schmitt, Schmitt Homeschool – Flooring in Fluid

Second place – Ethan Emert, Gray court Owings Middle – Flaming Glory

First place – Caleb Johnson, Johnson Academy – The Worst Stain or the Best Dye?

Middle School Team

Third place – Kyndall Blakely, Paola Diaz, Zaniya Walker, Laurens Middle School – Converting Heat into Energy

Second place- Jacob Wells, Austin Godfrey, Brenden Williams, Laurens Middle School – Baking Soda vs. Baking Powder

First place – Giselle Dowdy, Summer Howard, Dolores Pedro-Andres – Sanders Middle School – Are Dogs Colorblind?

Engineering

Third place – Brenda Bennett, Tanner Davis, Tanyzha McCullough, Sanders Middle School – Solar Smores

Second place – Thomas Sweeney, Mount Lebanon Elementary School – Bricks from your backyard

First place – Jemarius Evans, Maurizio Moarales, Caleb Patterson, Laurens Middle School – Kings of Lightning Speed

High School

Third place – Sarah Davis, Davis Homeschool – Inhibition of TBK1 and IKKε by Amlexanox Synergizes with Bortezomib to Reduce Myeloma Cell Growth

Second place – Kevin Tian/ Ronak Malde, Southside High School – An Investigation into Cost-Effective Alternative Catalysts for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

First Place – Vignesh Rajmohan, J.L. Mann High School – Sustainable and Inexpensive Water Purification Solutions

Junior Water Award – Zoe Willis, Riverside Middle School – Hartwell’s Clam Calamity: Did the algicide used in lake Hartwell affect the clam population?

Senior Water Award – Vignesh Rajmohan, J.L. Mann High School – Sustainable and Inexpensive Water Purification Solutions

