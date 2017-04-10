South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair winners announced

CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan University hosted the S.C. Region 1 Science Fair March 10, featuring projects presented by 118 students in grades 3-12 from Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Greenville, Greenwood, Oconee and Pickens Counties.
In keeping with the University’s core value of “contagious generosity,” Southern Wesleyan has been proud to partner with the region’s teachers and parents to further STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.
The fair provides an opportunity for all students who are interested in science and technology to pursue their personal areas of interest and display their research as a presentation in a public competitive forum.
Students were provided the chance to compete for cash awards and other prizes. All students in attendance received a Certificate of Merit from the South Carolina Academy of Science, a t-shirt, and collection of coupons from area businesses.
This year’s High school winner is eligible to continue in competition for the Stockholm Junior Water Award at the Water Environmental Association of South Carolina meeting this summer.
Southern Wesleyan University faculty, staff and students volunteered in a variety of capacities to allow the event to operate. Employees of Duke Energy, Hill Electric Company, Clemson University and Southern Wesleyan University judged the students’ entries. Southern Wesleyan Science Club members also gave demonstrations of various science concepts in breakout sessions across the Central campus.
The South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair sponsors include Founders Federal Credit Union and ServPro of South Greenville County and ServPro of Pickens County.
2017 Winners
Elementary Biological Science
Third place – Kylie Willis, Mount Lebanon Elementary School – Ladybug vs. Pesticides
Second place – Aubrey Stewart, Six Mile Elementary School – Born to Sniff
First place – Brenden Smith, Northside Elementary School – Garbage to Gas
Elementary Chemistry
Third place – Dani Smith, Clemson Elementary – Floating Letters
Second place – Cassidy Riggins, Six Mile Elementary, Bubble Gum War
First place – Davis Dial, Keowee Elementary School, Pop-Pop
Elementary Physical Science
Third place – Emma Trotter, Six Mile Elementary – Dodging the Draft
Second place – Brecken Alexander, Northside Elementary – That’s Shocking
First place – Sarah Mitchem, Keowee Elementary School – Flat Tires
Elementary Team Division
Third place – Hadley & Caroline Kittle Mederios, Clemson Elementary School – All Hands IN
Second place – Rylee Hamby & Jillian Johnson, Northside Elementary School – Hamster Mania
First place – Ally Moore & Emma Elliot, Northside Elementary School – Brand Balooza
Sixth-Grade
Third place – Brianna Burrafato, Sanders Middle School – Put it on the back burner
Second place – Liam Chandler, RC Edwards Middle School – It’s Antibodies Guess
First place – Tyler Crownover, RC Edwards Middle School – Which Length Bilge Keel Best Stabilizes a Boat?
Seventh-Grade
Third place – Carolin Justus, RC Edwards Middle School – Effect of Temperature on Enzymes
Second place – Hisham Dimashkieh, RC Edwards Middle School – Can Nanotechnology Help Clean Up Disasterous Oil Spills?
First place – Ben Lewis, George Washington Academy – Longer Lasting Bubbles
Eighth-Grade Biological Science
Third place – William Wilson, Wilson Homeschool – You are what you eat
Second place – Sarah Mullinax – Mullinax Classical Academy – Distracting the brain – is it possible?
First place – Lacey Boozer, Sanders Middle School – Growing at Light Speed
Eighth-Grade Physical Science
Third place – Robert Schmitt, Schmitt Homeschool – Flooring in Fluid
Second place – Ethan Emert, Gray court Owings Middle – Flaming Glory
First place – Caleb Johnson, Johnson Academy – The Worst Stain or the Best Dye?
Middle School Team
Third place – Kyndall Blakely, Paola Diaz, Zaniya Walker, Laurens Middle School – Converting Heat into Energy
Second place- Jacob Wells, Austin Godfrey, Brenden Williams, Laurens Middle School – Baking Soda vs. Baking Powder
First place – Giselle Dowdy, Summer Howard, Dolores Pedro-Andres – Sanders Middle School – Are Dogs Colorblind?
Engineering
Third place – Brenda Bennett, Tanner Davis, Tanyzha McCullough, Sanders Middle School – Solar Smores
Second place – Thomas Sweeney, Mount Lebanon Elementary School – Bricks from your backyard
First place – Jemarius Evans, Maurizio Moarales, Caleb Patterson, Laurens Middle School – Kings of Lightning Speed
High School
Third place – Sarah Davis, Davis Homeschool – Inhibition of TBK1 and IKKε by Amlexanox Synergizes with Bortezomib to Reduce Myeloma Cell Growth
Second place – Kevin Tian/ Ronak Malde, Southside High School – An Investigation into Cost-Effective Alternative Catalysts for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
First Place – Vignesh Rajmohan, J.L. Mann High School – Sustainable and Inexpensive Water Purification Solutions
Junior Water Award – Zoe Willis, Riverside Middle School – Hartwell’s Clam Calamity: Did the algicide used in lake Hartwell affect the clam population?
Senior Water Award – Vignesh Rajmohan, J.L. Mann High School – Sustainable and Inexpensive Water Purification Solutions