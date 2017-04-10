Posted on by

Veterinary Tech Adoption Day is April 19 at Tri-County


Staff Report

PENDLETON —- Tri-County Technical College’s Veterinary Technology Department will hold a Pet Adoption Day on April 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Halbert Hall on the Pendleton Campus.

Dogs are leash trained and taught basic commands, while the cats are socialized with people and other cats.

All animals have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

There is a $45 fee payable at the time of adoption. Cash or check only. This fee includes a microchip and registration.

See photos of all the animals available for adoption at academics.tctc.edu/vet/vetpets/index.htm or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/tctcVetTech.

For more information, call Nikki Smith at (864)646-1356 or send an email to [email protected]

