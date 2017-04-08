No tax increase in new County budget

PICKENS COUNTY — First reading of the 2017-2018 budget fro Pickens County took place at Council’s regular meeting on Monday night with no increase on taxes.

“Pickens County currently has the fourth lowest millage rate in the stat of S.C. at 59.3 mills,” said County Administrator Gerald Wilson. “That’s 55.3 for county operations and 4.0 for bond millage.

“I’m proud to say that the budget before you tonight with county operations and bond millage balance without a tax increase once again,” he said.

Wilson conceded the budget was especially “tough” to balance this year owing to several increases in insurance rates and the state retirement plan. The county also picked up the full tab for the Compensation Study, he said.

But there were cuts.

Wilson recommended the elimination of seven positions within the county and also recommended not adding 22 additional positions that had been requested by staff.

Four positions were transferred to the PCSO and a reduction in funding for 501c3 organizations traditionally supported by County was also recommended.

Four fire districts asked for fee increases including Crosswell, Six Mile, Dacusville and Central.

The fee increases would range from $20 to $40, Wilson said.

“Crosswell is asking for a $20 increase, Six Mile is recommending $40,” said Wilson. “Dacusville recommends a $33 increase and Central is also asking for a $20 increase.”

The only discussion by council was by Councilman Chris Bowers who asked if the seven eliminated positions were vacant.

“They are vacant positions we will just not be filling them at this time,” assured Wilson.

The budget passed the first reading with no amendments unanimously and is expected to have its second reading in May.

First reading of the 2017-2018 budget fro Pickens County took place at Council’s regular meeting on Monday night with no increase on taxes. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PickensCountySCseal.jpg First reading of the 2017-2018 budget fro Pickens County took place at Council’s regular meeting on Monday night with no increase on taxes. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland [email protected]

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.