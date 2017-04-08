Library bookmark contest now open

PICKENS COUNTY — Design a bookmark and enter it in the Pickens County Library System’s 2017 Bookmark Contest. New categories this year include Elementary (third grade and under), Middle (grades 4-8), High School (grades 9-12), and Adult (ages 18 and up).

Each library branch will choose one winner from each category. From those winners, two grand prize winners will be chosen. All winners will receive cash prizes.

Grand prize winners will receive an additional cash prize and have their designs printed and used throughout the library system for the next year.

This contest is open to everyone.

Entries can be no larger than 2 inches wide by 8.5 inches tall. Portrait orientation is strongly encouraged (design should be taller than it is wide). Templates will be available at all branch locations, but their use is not required for entry. Entries can be hand drawn or computer drawn, but clip art is not permitted.

The entrant’s name, address, phone number, and grade (or write “adult” if over 18) must be written on the back of each entry.

Entries can be submitted at any branch of the Pickens County Library through April 30. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.