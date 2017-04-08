Southern Wesleyan announces spring fine arts lineup

CENTRAL – The Fine Arts Division of Southern Wesleyan University is offering a series of events this spring ranging from jazz to opera, and everything in between.

Unless otherwise noted, all events are free, open to the public, and will take place at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center on the university’s campus in Central. Visit swu.edu/finearts or call 864-644-5408 for more information.

Here’s a look at what is coming up:

April 11

• 7:30 p.m.: Music Majors Honors Recital

April 23

• 3 p.m.: SWU Wind Ensemble Concert – This program explores “Past Times” with challenging selections that explore things that have been, recalling memories, events, and lifestyles.

April 28

• 7:30 p.m.: An Opera In Disguise: Verdi’s Requiem – Experience this thrilling choral masterpiece performed by the SWU Concert Choir and the Chorale of the Greater Anderson Musical Arts Consortium (GAMAC). The performance will be at Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard in Anderson. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. SWU students with student I.D. are admitted free. Call the GAMAC office at (864) 231-6174 to reserve your ticket.