Pickens County spared in recent storms

PICKENS COUNTY — The large storm cells that ravaged much of the Southeast left Pickens Pickens County largely untouched.

Some trees were reported knocked down as were a few power lines but for the most part, residents counted themselves lucky.

“We had some siding torn off and lost a few shingles — but that’s about it,” said Randy Hattrick of Easley. “Down the street on Brushy Creek, they had a tree take out a power line and had to have police directing traffic because the (traffic) light was out. But I guess it all went South.”

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anderson County but no injuries have been reported in the area as a result of the storms.

Pickens County School District considered having a late dismissal on Monday to avoid having students on the road when the storms were expected to hit.

The move prompted hundreds of parents to show up at the schools to sign their kids out.

“I thought about it, about getting my kids, but I figured if there was a tornado, they would be safer there than home,” Hattrick said. “But you should have seen the lines of cars …”

Schools released on time on Monday but dismissed early on Wednesday.

Many people took to social media posting photos of property “damage” like a knocked over patio chair or a downed yard gnome captioned with the phrase “We will rebuild” and “Liberty strong.”

Meteorologists estimate wind speeds reached upwards of 60 mph in some areas of the Upstate.

Other parts of the state weren’t so lucky: Midlands news outlets reported flooding in several areas of Columbia and neighboring Richland County on Wednesday and a tornado damaged a dozen buildings in downtown Johnston, although no injuries were reported.

In Union County, The Union Times reported a Whitmire man was killed by a tornado when his mobile home was flipped. The 65-year-old man, identified as J.C. Matthews Jr., appears to be the sole fatality in the state as a result of the storms.

Some downed power lines and a few felled trees but by and large Pickens County was unscathed by the recent storms. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland [email protected]

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

