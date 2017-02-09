Spiritual emphasis at SWU helps set priorities

CENTRAL – Derik Idol, student ministries pastor at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville, Ga., was the speaker for a series of spiritual emphasis services Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at Southern Wesleyan University in Central.

Idol shared his testimony of coming to faith in Christ as a teenager from a background of high school popularity and agnosticism.

“The world doesn’t understand going the extra mile,” Idol said as he challenged students to seek a closer Christian walk and to lay aside self-centered ambitions.

A praise team composed of Southern Wesleyan students led each service in musical worship.

The spiritual emphasis services, along with many other chapel services, are available for viewing via the SWU Chapel page on YouTube.

