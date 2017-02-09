Hylkema wins Voice of Democracy scholarship

CENTRAL — Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW’s) premier scholarship program.

Each year almost 40,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme.

This year’s theme was “My Responsibility to America.” Prizes and scholarships are awarded at the Post, District, State and National levels.

This year’s winner for Post 6830 in Walhalla was Caleb A. Hylkema of Daniel High School. Hylkema along with other winners from the area will be honored at a luncheon at the Local VFW on Feb. 12.

Hylkema http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DHSCalebHylkema.jpg Hylkema