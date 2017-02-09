NJROTC takes 3 in a row

EASLEY — The Easley High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps continue to rake in the awards, this time by winning the Area Six Orienteering Championship at Oconee State Park for the third year in a row.

According to Chief Mark Stauder, Area Six is made up of all the NJROTC units in the Carolinas — both North and South — totalling 64.

“There were 20 competing teams at the competition running a maximum of five runners on each of the three different level courses,” said Stauder. “The yellow course was the easiest at a distance of 2.7 kilometers, next was the orange course with a distance of 3.4 kilometers and then the harder courses.”

The green/brown courses are for the more skilled runners from both genders, he said.

“The girls ran the brown course of 4.1 kilometers and the boys ran the green course of 5.0 kilometers. Easley’s Cadet Kelsie Hart took 1st on the green/brown course and Cadet Jacob Davis took 1st on the orange course,” Stauder said.

Winning the event enables Easley High School to compete at the Navy National Orienteering Competition that will be held at Red Top Mountain State Park in Cartersville, Georgia on Feb. 18 and 19.

Cadets Kelsie Hart, Hunter Nix (9th on green) Jacob Davis, Drew Cole (7th on orange), Thomas Swafford, Jay Scazzaro, Alexis Bader, Billy Brown (5th on yellow, Steven Chappell (10 on yellow), Ben Prins, Heidi Jacome, Ryan Alexander, Cody Marshall, William Frazier and Dylan Henderson all participated.

“We wouldn’t be able to host and compete in this very large endeavor without the help of many players,” stated Stauder. “To start with, Georgia Orienteering club’s Bill Cheatum and Andrea Berger set the courses, made the maps, and scored the event. If it wasn’t for them, Easley would only be able to host and not be able to compete.”

The Easley NJROTC Booster Club, led by Amy Askew, along with many parents of present and prior cadets ensured that everyone was well fed and hydrated, said Stauder.

“Another prior parent, Samantha Rackley is our annual EMS provider for the event and in addition, Oconee State park rangers and staff were there — as always — to help as needed.”

The Easley High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps continue to rake in the awards, this time by winning the Area Six Orienteering Championship at Oconee State Park — for the third year in a row. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

