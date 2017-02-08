SWU Wind Ensemble concert is Feb. 14

CENTRAL – Broadway show tunes, movie themes, novelty numbers, and instrumental solos will all be performed in a wonderfully entertaining mid-winter program at Southern Wesleyan University Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

This event is part of Southern Wesleyan University’s annual Fine Arts Series at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center on the university’s campus in Central. Admission is free.

Call 864-644-5408 or visit swu.edu/finearts for more information.