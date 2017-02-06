Local Boy Scouts attain Eagle status

PICKENS COUNTY — To reach the rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America organization is no easy task. It takes years of work and dedication.

But five young men in the Upstate did just that.

Dakota Lawrence, Matthew Alls, David Stancil, Paul Nelson and Jacob Stokes all put in the time, earned their merit badges and were honored by their scoutmasters when they recently joined the elite Eagle rank.

Lawrence received his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor ceremony at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Jan. 28.

His Eagle Project, which took place at Covenant Presbyterian, consisted of refurbishing the courtyard behind the church offices. In addition to leveling the ground, Lawrence replaced broken patio tiles, spread mulch and built an octagonal picnic table — transforming the area into a “prayer patio” to be used for staff meetings and Bible studies.

Craig Bayliff and Sammy Little from the South Carolina Marine Corps League also presented the Eagle Scout “Good Citizenship Award” to Lawrence at his Court of Honor.

Lawrence, who is a member of Troop 37, is the son of Traci and Samuel Lawrence and earned his badge while under the direction of scoutmaster Bryan Dickard. He is a high school Senior at Aletheia Christian Home School.

Troop 95 in Powdersville saw four scouts achieve Eagle this year: Alls, Stancil, Nelson and Stokes.

“To receive the award, each Scout had to meet a series of stringent requirements capped off by the completion of an extensive project that benefited the community,” said Donald White of Piedmont. “In their Scouting careers while at Troop 95, the young men held several leadership positions — including Senior Patrol Leader — and earned merit badges ranging from First Aid and Emergency Preparedness to Citizenship in the Community and Family Life.”

Troop 95, sponsored by Marathon Community Church, meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and is under the leadership of Remington Brooks and Assistant Scoutmaster Mike Boom.

Dakota Lawrence, a senior at Aletheia Christian Home School, was awarded his Eagle on Jan. 28. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DakotaLawrence.jpg Dakota Lawrence, a senior at Aletheia Christian Home School, was awarded his Eagle on Jan. 28. Courtesy photos Matthew Alls, left stands with David Stancil, center, and Paul Nelson after reaching the highest rank afforded to Boy Scouts, Eagle. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Eagle-Scouts.jpg Matthew Alls, left stands with David Stancil, center, and Paul Nelson after reaching the highest rank afforded to Boy Scouts, Eagle. Courtesy photos Jacob Stokes from Troop 95 in Powdersville earned his Eagle badge. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jacob-Stokes.jpg Jacob Stokes from Troop 95 in Powdersville earned his Eagle badge. Courtesy photos

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

