Local athletes sign LOIs

PICKENS COUNTY — Ten local seniors made their schools and families proud when they signed their athletic letters of intent this week.

From Pickens High School, Leighanne Howard and Jonathan Ford received scholarships for soccer and baseball respectively.

Ford will be attending Coker College in the Fall.

Howard, who signed with Southern Wesleyan university, had a difficult season but relied on her training and faith in God to make a comeback to her sport after suffering injuries.

“She played with two broken legs,” said Howard’s mother Carrie at the signing. “But she’s an incredible worker and her perseverance was amazing.”

Howard’s father, Preston, said he couldn’t be prouder of his daughter and was glad she was able to continue with her love of soccer — but was glad she was staying close to home.

“(SWU) is a great school and I know she’s going to fit in well there,” he said. “Plus, he mom’s an alum so it’s nice to continue that tradition as well.”

From Easley, seven players on the Green Wave football team signed with colleges all across the country.

“We have an outstanding senior class — not just on the field but in the classroom as well,” said football coach John Windham. “You can tell that by their college choices. These are great kids and they’re going to some great schools.”

Tyrese Bradley will be headed to Methodist University

“Tyrese did an outstanding job for us and had some huge catches for us this year,” said Windham. “He had 296 all purpose yards and he’s going to continue to be a true asset for his new team.”

Allen Cheagle, who Windham said “played a little bit of everything,” signed with Wingate University. Cheagle had 30 tackles — including 5.5 tackles for loss — two sacks and a blocked punt last season.

Will Dawdry will trade in his Green Wave kelly green for black and gold this year as he heads to Wake Forest this Fall.

“Will had 1,380 all purpose yards and was second in the state in rushing in 5A,” said Windham. “He also had 12 touchdowns.”

Sean-Thomas Faulkner will be playing at The Citadel come Fall.

“Sean definitely has some bulldiog in him so I think he’s going to fit right in over there,” joked Windham.

Faulkner had 88 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two and a half sacks and five interceptions in his final year at Easley High.

Luke Foster signed his letter with Presbyterian College.

“Luke was a lineman and we don’t keep stats on linemen, but a lot of people would say that’s where the ‘real’ football goes on,” said Windham. “They’re rough and tough guys. He did have one catch though and that was enough to impress P.C. so he’s going to head on over there to play tight end.”

Caleb Hill is going Ivy league as he heads to Brown University in Rhode Island.

“They have over 30,000 applicants (at Brown) and they only admit around 2,500,” said Windham. “It’s an elite school and he’s going to do well there.”

Hill had 88 tackles last season with 13.5 of them for a loss. He also had seven sacks and an inception return for a TD despite missing a couple of games with a neck injury, his coach said about him.

Derrick Phillips signed with Anderson University.

“Derrick is a running back and he’s heading to Anderson — but not the one right down the road, he’s going to Indiana,” said Windham.

Despite fighting back from injury, Phillips still managed 534 rushing yards and three touchdowns, he said.

Also from Easley High School, Ian Bramblett will be continuing his soccer career at The United States Naval Academy.

“I’ve been coaching him since he was 11-years-old,” said EHS soccer coach Ian McKenzie. “He’s (Bramblett) been a four-year varsity player and a two-year team captain. We’re all going to miss him, but we sure wish him the best.”

