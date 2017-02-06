Church News

Ongoing events

• Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church, 2101 Six Mile Highway in Central, serves coffee from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Tuesday.

• Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Easley, 101 E. 1st Ave. in Easley, holds Bible Study from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Monday.

• First Assembly of God, 810 Saco Lowell Road in Easley, has a food pantry. Call the church at 864-859-2652 for more information.

The Sentinel-Progress publishes notices of local interest from area churches on a space available basis. Items can be submitted in writing to 714 S. Pendleton St., Suite D; via fax to 864-855-6825; or via email at EASnews@civitasmedia.com. Items can include revivals, special speakers, musical groups, bake sales, etc. Call 864-855-0355 for more information.