Southern Wesleyan announces spring fine arts lineup

CENTRAL – The Fine Arts Division of Southern Wesleyan University is offering a series of events this spring ranging from jazz to opera, and everything in between.

Unless otherwise noted, all events are free, open to the public, and will take place at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center on the university’s campus in Central. Visit swu.edu/finearts or call 864-644-5408 for more information.

Here’s a look at what is coming up:

Feb. 14

• 7:30 p.m.: SWU Wind Ensemble Pops Concert

Feb. 17

• 7:30 p.m.: Musica Ecclesia: A Festival of Sacred Music And Giving

Feb. 23

• 6:30 p.m.: SWU Jazz Invitational Concert

March 16-March 18

• 7:30 p.m.: Smokey Joe’s Café – this year’s student production and a dessert theater, will be held in the Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Auditorium. Smokey Joe’s Café is a song and dance celebration of 1950s and 1960s rock and roll music, written by Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller. Call 864-644-5408 ticket information. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. March 18.

March 20

• 7:30 p.m.: Tom Key’s adaptation of C.S. Lewis on Stage captures the personality and fiction of the author of “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Screwtape Letters.” Key has performed this show internationally including appearances at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Harvard University, Yale University and at Oxford University (by invitation of C.S. Lewis’ stepson, Douglas Gresham).

March 23

• 7:30 p.m.: Jazz Ensemble Concert

April 7

• 4:30 p.m.: Music Majors Formal Recital

April 11

• 7:30 p.m.: Music Majors Honors Recital

April 23

• 3 p.m.: SWU Wind Ensemble Concert – This program explores “Past Times” with challenging selections that explore things that have been, recalling memories, events, and lifestyles.

April 28

• 7:30 p.m.: An Opera In Disguise: Verdi’s Requiem – Experience this thrilling choral masterpiece performed by the SWU Concert Choir and the Chorale of the Greater Anderson Musical Arts Consortium (GAMAC). The performance will be at Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard in Anderson. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. SWU students with student I.D. are admitted free. Call the GAMAC office at (864) 231-6174 to reserve your ticket.