Teacher arrested for biting boy

EASLEY — A Forest Acres Elementary School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested for biting an 11-year-old boy.

According to reports from the Greenville Police Department, Melanie Rose Johnson, 35, has been charged with assault and battery when authorities say she bit the child on the arm at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.

The arrest came on the heels of a report filed by the victim’s mother on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and authorities have stated they have video evidence of the crime.

Pickens County School District information specialist John Eby stated the district had no official comment concerning Johnson’s arrest other than to confirm she is an employee and that she has been placed on administrative leave.

The Forest Acres directory website has Johnson listed as a fourth-grade teacher.

The name of the victim has not been released and it is not known at this time if Johnson knew the boy.

