Gettys student dies from meningitis

EASLEY — A Gettys Middle School student has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, SDPC officials informed parents via email on Monday.

The boy, who has not been identified, was in the sixth grade.

The letter sent to parents states the district was informed of the situation by the hospital that Monday and although classes have not been cancelled for the school, a basketball game was postponed that night to give the custodial staff time to clean.

The Centers for Disease Control states that bacterial meningitis “is very serious and can be deadly” and that “death can occur in as little as a few hours.”

However, the agency also asserts that most people recover from meningitis — although permanent disabilities (such as brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities) can result from the infection.

Leading causes of bacterial meningitis in the United States are Streptococcus pneumoniae, Group B Streptococcus, Neisseria meningitidis, Haemophilus influenzae and Listeria monocytogenes.

CDC officials estimate an average of 4,100 cases of bacterial meningitis with 500 deaths per year.

It is diagnosed with a spinal tap.

“GMS and the school district are working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to take all necessary precautions,” the letter sent to parents read. “Also, grief counselors will made available at the school in the coming days to assist students who are emotionally impacted by the student’s death.”

The letter also stated the cleansing of the school was directed “out of an abundance of caution” and there is “no recommendation that any persons who have been in contact with this student at school receive any treatment.”

Meningitis symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. There are often other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, an increased sensitivity to light or confusion.

The CDC states the infection is treated with antibiotics but the most effective way to protect yourself is vaccination.

SDPC officials state they will continue to monitor all students at Gettys Middle, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness and remain in contact with DHEC but that if parents have questions or concerns regarding meningitis, they should contact their doctor.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

