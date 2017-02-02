Giving kids a head start

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County First Steps has joined forces with Ready Rosie to give kids a head start when it comes to getting them prepared for school.

Parents and caregivers of children from birth to age six are now able to sign up for free daily videos which model everyday activities parents and caregivers can do with their child in everyday situations, said PCFS executive director Amity Buckner.

The videos are delivered directly via email, text message, or mobile app.

“The mission of Pickens County First Steps is to build a culture of school readiness,” said Buckner. “We know that 80 percent of a child’s brain is developed by age three — this is why early experiences matter so much.”

Buckner said the partnership will make it easier to get high quality early childhood educational tools directly into the hands of parents and caregivers throughout the Upstate area.

“Ready Rosie delivers early learning experiences directly to every family in our community and models these experiences in a way that’s real and relatable,” she said.

The videos, which are available in English and Spanish, are designed to equip parents to better prepare children for school and life.

The videos can be viewed from a smart phone, tablet, or any other computer device with access to the internet.

“The partnership with Ready Rosie builds upon several existing Pickens County First Steps initiatives aimed at early literacy, school readiness and parent engagement,” said Buckner.

Initiatives include connecting parents to high-quality childcare centers, directing parents to local agencies that help with developmental delays, distributing books and literacy resources.

The program also connects families to agencies that offer child care tuition assistance, helps first-time mothers with Nurse Family Partnership and offers everyday ways to nurture young children through their blog and website.

“Using the power of mobile technology to connect with the families (of young children), Pickens County First Steps is unlocking the potential of our community’s youngest learners by building the capacity of their parents or caregivers,” she said.

The program is free of charge and parents and caregivers can enroll at www.readyrosie.com/register.

Pickens County First Steps is a local non-profit that works to support programs that improve school readiness outcomes for children.

For more information on PCFS visit www.pickenscountyfirststeps.org.

