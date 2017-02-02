Out & About

Feb. 3-5

• Easley Foothills Playhouse, 201 S. 5th St. in Easley, presents Nunsense at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 5.

Feb. 11

• Liberty Church of God of Prophecy on Blackbottom Road in Liberty holds a hotdog sale at 4:30 p.m. and singing with Oasis at 6 p.m.

Feb. 13

• Easley Newcomers & Friends meets at 10 a.m. at Hampton Memorial Library. The Pickens County Humane Society will present the program. Guests are welcome to attend.

March 18

• The Liberty Lions hold a diabetes walk and wellness fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 314, W. Main St. in Liberty. Registration is $10 for individuals, $20 for teams of three or less, and $35 for a team of four or more. Businesses can secure a table for $25.

Ongoing events

• American Legion Post 52 is selling flags to support the work they do in the community. To buy a flag or have one retired, contact Paul Smith at 864-238-9144 or Bones Wilson at 864-230-4765.

Outside Pickens County

Anderson County

• The Agricultural Museum of South Carolina, 120 History Lane in Pendleton, holds a class on raising chickens from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 4. The cost is $12 per person. Dr. Mickey Hall from Clemson University will conduct the class. The deadline to register is Feb. 2. Space is limited. Call 864-646-7271 or send an email to Nikki Saylors at nsaylors@bgamsc.org to reserve a seat.

• The Art Gallery on Pendleton Square, 102-A E. Main St. in Pendleton, features jewelry artists during February. A reception is held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. Admission is free.

• The Art Gallery on Pendleton Square, 102-A E. Main St. in Pendleton, features the work of potter Meredith Walker in March. A reception is held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 10. Admission is free.

