Hotel gets new lease

EASLEY — A bit of history is coming back to life in downtown Easley with the renovations and restoration of the old Pecan Terrace Hotel.

The hotel, a massive white building located at 207 W. Second Ave., had fallen into sorry shape in recent years following a string of neglectful owners, abandonment and time.

“We’ve put a lot of work into it, we’re going to put a lot more,” said the building’s new owner, David Cox. “Right now it’s a money pit. But we’ll get her there. By the time it’s done, it’s going to be beautiful.”

Cox, who purchased the property out of foreclosure, is restoring the Pecan Terrace and plans to open a Bed and Breakfast.

“We’re keeping everything original — the floors, the doors, the windows, the staircase — everything,” he said. “This whole place is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship. We’re going to showcase that, not hide it.”

The floors — century old pine — are being stripped and refinished and the grand staircase that leads to the second floor is being restored to its original glory.

“I want people to be able to see what the place looked like when it was built in 1905,” said Cox. “So the exposed brick, the timber, it’ll be cleaned up and clear coated.”

Cox said other than the bathrooms, which will be updated, keeping the hotel as original as possible was important to him.

“It was built as a hotel. At one point it was a boarding house for school teachers, but it was never intended to be used as a private residence. This place was always meant to be a hotel,” he said.

Cox is hoping to have The Pecan Terrace completed by this Summer.

“It’s a big building — over 7,000-square-feet — so it’ll have six units, including a handicap accessible one,” he said. “There will be a bedroom, bathroom, living room … So each unit will almost be like its own studio.”

In addition to being a Bed and Breakfast, Cox is planning to revamp the backyard to be suitable for outdoor weddings and he plans to serve a “house brand” of Pecan Terrace cheeses, wines and other delicacies in the dining room.

“We’ll have traditional southern cuisine with an emphasis on our namesake, the pecan. Pecan pie will, of course, be on the menu,” he said.

Owner David Cox is hoping to have The Pecan Terrace completed by this Summer. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_001.jpg Owner David Cox is hoping to have The Pecan Terrace completed by this Summer. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress The floors — century old pine — are being stripped and refinished and the grand staircase that leads to the second floor is being restored to its original glory. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_008.jpg The floors — century old pine — are being stripped and refinished and the grand staircase that leads to the second floor is being restored to its original glory. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress A bit of history is coming back to life in downtown Easley with the renovations and restoration of the old Pecan Terrace Hotel. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_023.jpg A bit of history is coming back to life in downtown Easley with the renovations and restoration of the old Pecan Terrace Hotel. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress “We’ve put a lot of work into it, we’re going to put a lot more,” said the building’s new owner, David Cox. “Right now it’s a money pit. But we’ll get her there, by the time it’s done, it’s going to be beautiful.” http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_029.jpg “We’ve put a lot of work into it, we’re going to put a lot more,” said the building’s new owner, David Cox. “Right now it’s a money pit. But we’ll get her there, by the time it’s done, it’s going to be beautiful.” Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress “I want people to be able to see what the place looked like when it was built in 1905,” said David Cox. “So the exposed brick, the timber, it’ll be cleaned up and clear coated.” http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_036.jpg “I want people to be able to see what the place looked like when it was built in 1905,” said David Cox. “So the exposed brick, the timber, it’ll be cleaned up and clear coated.” Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress In addition to being a Bed and Breakfast, Cox is planning to revamp the backyard to be suitable for outdoor weddings and he plans to serve a “house brand” of Pecan Terrace cheeses, wines and other delicacies in the dining room. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_043.jpg In addition to being a Bed and Breakfast, Cox is planning to revamp the backyard to be suitable for outdoor weddings and he plans to serve a “house brand” of Pecan Terrace cheeses, wines and other delicacies in the dining room. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress The hotel, a massive white building located at 207 West Second Avenue, had fallen into sorry shape in recent years following a string of neglectful owners, abandonment and time. http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_046.jpg The hotel, a massive white building located at 207 West Second Avenue, had fallen into sorry shape in recent years following a string of neglectful owners, abandonment and time. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress “It was built as a hotel, at one point it was a boarding house for school teachers, but it was never intended to be used as a private residence. This place was always meant to be a hotel.” http://sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_050.jpg “It was built as a hotel, at one point it was a boarding house for school teachers, but it was never intended to be used as a private residence. This place was always meant to be a hotel.” Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.