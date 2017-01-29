Foothills Retirement Community breaks ground on new building

EASLEY – Officials from Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, Boyer Construction, and the Foothills Retirement Community held a groundbreaking ceremony recently to kick off the construction of an additional 12 apartment units in an existing building that was completed in November 2015.

Site work on the project began last fall, and the building is currently being framed.

The new wing will be called Great Oak Way and should be available for new residents in November of 2017.

“We are delighted to be working with Boyer Construction again,” said Kathy Ligon, PCSC president and CEO.

The construction company was involved in the other projects in 2015 and 2016 and is also building an apartment building for PCSC at The Village at Summerville.

Great Oak Way at Foothills will have one- and two-bedroom options ranging from 1,022 to 1,322 square feet, said Donna Owens, director of Sales and Marketing.

“These homes will offer a breadth of amenities, such as spacious, open kitchens, laundry rooms equipped with washers and dryers, and covered patios and decks,” Owens said.

The additional apartments increase Foothills’ active lifestyle accommodations to a total of 73 units.

“This is an exciting time for Foothills Retirement Community,” said Ligon. “With the completion of 12 apartments in 2015 and a new 20-bed memory support center that opened in May of 2016, we continue to see this campus grow and be able to serve more seniors. We are happy that PCSC is able to meet a growing need for senior housing in the Easley area while continuing to expand our mission and ministry.”

Individuals interested in Great Oak Way can call Owens to be put on a waiting list. Depositors still have time to make custom selections if they make a commitment by the end of February.

Groundbreaking at The Foothills Retirement Community (pictured left to right): Donna Owens, Director of Sales and Marketing; Karen Nichols, Executive Director; Franklin Fant, PCSC Director of Foundation and Church Relations; Brian Boyer, Boyer Construction President; Kathy Ligon, PCSC President and CEO; Tony Fountain, PCSC COO.

Artist rendering of front elevation of Great Oak Way.