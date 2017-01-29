Girls volleyball registration at YMCA opens Feb. 1

EASLEY — The Easley YMCA will be accepting registrations for the Girls’ Volleyball program from Feb. 1 through Feb. 20.

The program is open to girls ages 7 to 10 (age as of April 1, 2017). The season runs March through May. All games and practices will be held at the Easley YMCA.

Registration can be done at the Easley, Pickens or Powdersville YMCA branches as well as online at www.pcymca.net.

Sponsorships and volunteer coaching opportunities are available. Contact the YMCA at 864-855-9622 or email Ashley Campbell at ashleycampbell@pcymca.net for more information.

Families watch as the girls play a game of volleyball. Coach Johnna Harbuck and the Purple Unicorns team won the 2016 Championship.