Armadillos spotted here

PICKENS COUNTY — For the past 50 million years or so — since the late Paleocene — the Americas have been home to a peculiar little mammal known as the armadillo.

Once confined to South America, the creation of land bridges and warmer climates following the last ice age have encouraged gradual northern migrations of the populations.

In recent times, the armadillo — which has been at home for years in Texas, Florida and parts of South Carolina’s Lowcountry — has been continuing his expansion North.

Although the S.C. Department of Natural Resources lists their territory stopping short of Columbia, three recent sightings in Pickens County suggests these little guys have migrated farther North than previously expected.

“Oh, they’re here,” said Charles Tant who discovered a dead nine banded armadillo on the side of the road in Six Mile. “I was taking a photo and this other guy pulled up and asked me if I wanted it.

“Uh, no … ” Tant replied to the guy who he said then gleefully scooped up the dead animal and tossed it in the back of his truck to take home and show his kids.

“I tried to tell him not to touch it, that they carry leprosy. I don’t think he believed me,” Tant said.

He’s not wrong.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the nine banded armadillo is — along with mangabey monkeys, rabbits and mice — one of the few species that can contract Hansen’s Disease (leprosy) systemically. Humans have been known to contract the disease by handling the animals or eating their meat.

Does that mean one can expect an outbreak of armadillo transmitted leprosy in the Upstate?

No.

While the CDC does assert that some armadillos in the U.S. are naturally infected with the disease, actual transmission rates from the animals to people are relatively low. Still, the CDC advises avoiding contact with armadillos if possible to rule out any possible dangers.

“It should also bear noting that leprosy itself is a completely treatable disease nowadays,” said Tant. “We’ve come a long way since biblical times. I doubt Pickens County is in danger of becoming a ‘leper colony.’ Still, it’s best that people leave them alone.”

The three sightings of the armadillos have all occurred on Old Seneca Road in Six Mile in the past several weeks.

