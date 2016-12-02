Church News

Dec. 1

• 7 p.m.: Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road in Easley, hosts The Inspirations Quartet and Abishai. A love offering will be taken.

Dec. 3

• 6 p.m.: Shiloh United Methodist Church, 135 Reid Bagwell Road in Piedmont, hosts its sixth annual Christmas Spectacular with entertainment provided by Sandy Long Wall. Dinner will include baked spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and beverage. Donations will be accepted. Call 864-845-5058 for more information.

Dec. 4

• 6 p.m.: Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road in Easley, hosts The Centurions in concert. A love offering will be taken.

Jan. 15, 2017

• 6 p.m.: Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road in Easley, hosts The Primitive Quartet in concert. A love offering will be taken.

Ongoing events

• Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church, 2101 Six Mile Highway in Central, serves coffee from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Tuesday.

• Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Easley, 101 E. 1st Ave. in Easley, holds Bible Study from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Monday.

• First Assembly of God, 810 Saco Lowell Road in Easley, has a food pantry. Call the church at 864-859-2652 for more information.

