Register now for Appalachian music lessons

UPSTATE — If you have ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin, now is the time to take the plunge. Enrollment is underway for the next session of the Appalachian Evening Music Program, which begins the week of Dec. 12 at various locations.

The program is open to students from third grade through adults of all ages. It is designed to teach students to play Appalachian music with the guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin. The cost is $60 for a six-week session and $25 for instrument rental, if needed.

The evening music program will take a two-week break for the Christmas holidays. Classes will resume the first week of January.

Contact one of the following Program Directors:

• Easley: Tuesday nights at the First Baptist Church. Contact Susan Ware-Snow at 864-979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com for information.

• Greenville: Thursday nights at Trinity UMC, 2703 Augusta St. Contact Susan Ware-Snow at 864-979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com for information.

• Pickens: Monday and Thursday nights at the Pickens Community Center. Contact Steve McGaha at 864-283-4871 or blindpunkin54@yahoo.com for information.

• Salem: Monday nights at the Blue Ridge Mountain Cloggers Studio. Contact Sharon Payne at 864-888-7916 or kendallsharon@bellsouth.net for information.

• Six Mile: Monday nights. Contact Sunshine Dennis at 864-630-4039 or waandcs@gmail.com for information.

• Walhalla: Various nights at the Oconee Heritage Center. Contact Jennifer Moss at 864-638-2224 or moss@oconee@heritagecenter.org for information.

• Columbia: Monday nights at Grace United Methodist Church on Harbison Boulevard. Contact Susan Ware-Snow, 864-979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com for information.

The Evening Music Program is sponsored by Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music Inc., a charitable non-profit organization. For more information on the Young Appalachian Musicians program, visit www.YAMupstate.com or contact Betty McDaniel at 864-878-4257 or mcdanibw1@gmail.com.