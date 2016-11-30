Out & About

Nov. 30

• Alive Wesleyan Church, 136 Chastain Road in Central, hosts Fostering Hope from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

• 5 Point Church hosts the second Bikes or Bust to raise 250 bikes for children in need at Crosswell and East End elementary schools and the Santa Shoppe at The Dream Center. A craft fair will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Call the church at 864-850-0580 for more information.

Dec. 6

• Family Promise of Pickens County holds an open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Family Promise of Pickens County Day Center, 104 Stewart Drive in Easley.

Dec. 10

• Cookies & Milk with Santa is held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Norris Community Building, 612 Norris Highway in Central. Call 639-2033 for more information.

Dec. 12

• Easley Newcomers & Friends holds an ornament exchange at Hampton Memorial Library. The social will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. Call Rosemary Stevenson at 864-855-0504 for more information.

Through Jan. 8

• The Easley Area Museum hosts Christmas at the Museum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

Ongoing events

• American Legion Post 52 is selling flags to support the work they do in the community. To buy a flag or have one retired, contact Paul Smith at 864-238-9144 or Bones Wilson at 864-230-4765.

Outside Pickens County

Oconee County

• Pianist Emile Pandolfi performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Walhalla Civic Auditorium. Advance tickets are $28 each, $14 for children and $24 for members of groups. Tickets the day of the show will be $32 each. Call 864-638-5277 or visit www.walhallacivic.com for more information.

• A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas is staged Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 and Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 at the Walhalla Civic Auditorium. Weeknight performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees will be at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $14, $6 for children and $12 for members of groups. Tickets the day of the show will be $16 each. Call 864-638-5277 or visit www.walhallacivic.com for more information.

