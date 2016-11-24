Martin Printing expands

EASLEY – Martin Printing Co., a family-run print solutions company, is expanding its Upstate operations in Pickens County.

The project is expected to bring $2 million in new capital investment and create 20 new jobs.

“Our expansion is part of our continued dedication to improving efficiency, so we can provide outstanding service for our clients. We wouldn’t be here without loyal clients and a hard-working team. Pickens County, the Upstate and South Carolina have provided a wonderful business environment in which to grow our company,” said William Ragsdale, CEO of Martin Printing.

Founded in 1902, Martin Printing is in its third-generation of family ownership and provides a complete range of print solutions, including concept development, graphic design, printing, digital publishing and fulfillment. The company specializes in the production of magazines, direct mail, custom collateral, packaging and more.

Jennifer Willis, chairwoman of Pickens County Council, said Pickens County was celebrating the success, growth and expansion of Martin Printing Co., a third generation company.

“The growth of this company, in today’s changing print marketplace, is a testament to the company’s ownership and leadership, as well as the talented workforce who have helped this company succeed for over 100 years,” Willis said. “From my student days at Clemson (when Martin Printing Co. printed the student paper, The Tiger) to their sophisticated print offerings today, this company embodies the spirit of a successful business. Pickens County is glad to have them in our business community, and we look forward to watching their continued growth and success for future generations.”

To expand, the company has relocated its production operations into a larger, 80,000-square-foot facility, which is located at 1765 Powdersville Road in Easley.

Additionally, the company has invested in a Heidelberg XL Press – the first of its kind in the Upstate and one of only two in South Carolina. The company is also adding new prepress, bindery and mailing equipment.

“It’s always exciting to watch a homegrown company, like Martin Printing, as they expand its business in our state. This $2 million investment and the 20 new jobs it means for Pickens County is something that all of Team South Carolina should be proud of,” Gov. Nikki Haley said.

Hiring for the new positions is currently underway. Those interested in joining the Martin Printing team should visit the company’s career page online.

“Martin Printing has a long history of success in South Carolina, and we congratulate them on their new expansion. Today’s announcement is yet another testament to the pro-business environment we’ve worked hard to create here in the Palmetto State,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

For more information on Martin Printing Co., visit the company’s website at www.martinprinting.com.